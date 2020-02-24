31st MEU Marines, Sailors aboard America, and Royal Thai Military attend ice breaker during Cobra Gold 20

SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 24, 2020) Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors aboard the USS America (LHA 6), and Royal Thai Military service members talk during an ice breaker ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 20. Exercise Cobra Gold 20 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. Commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

