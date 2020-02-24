Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Marines, Sailors aboard America, and Royal Thai Military attend ice breaker during Cobra Gold 20

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 24, 2020) Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors aboard the USS America (LHA 6), and Royal Thai Military service members talk during an ice breaker ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 20. Exercise Cobra Gold 20 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. Commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 07:55
