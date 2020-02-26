Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD RSSB Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    1AD RSSB Best Warrior Competition

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    02.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Garrett Hardon, deadlifts during the 1AD RSSB Best Warrior Competition. The competitors were tested on their depth of knowledge, tactical and technical common skills, and physical fitness at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan,
    Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)

    TAGS

    1AD
    best warrior
    competition
    deadlift
    1ADSB

