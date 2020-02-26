Capt. Garrett Hardon, deadlifts during the 1AD RSSB Best Warrior Competition. The competitors were tested on their depth of knowledge, tactical and technical common skills, and physical fitness at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan,
Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 08:06
|Photo ID:
|6130459
|VIRIN:
|200226-A-CZ005-847
|Resolution:
|4711x3648
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1AD RSSB Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT