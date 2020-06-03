111th SFS deployer’s son surprised with belated birthday baseball event

Master Sgt. Jesse Schuch, 111th Security Forces Squadron, and his son, Jayden, were surprised by the Liberty USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey when they were offered a trip to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Spring Training Camp in Clearwater, Florida, during a USO event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 6, 2020. Resilience of 111th ATKW relies on the taking care of both the Airmen and family members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6130235
|VIRIN:
|200306-Z-SO401-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
