    111th SFS deployer’s son surprised with belated birthday baseball event [Image 3 of 3]

    111th SFS deployer’s son surprised with belated birthday baseball event

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    111th Attack Wing

    Master Sgt. Jesse Schuch, 111th Security Forces Squadron, and his son, Jayden, were surprised by the Liberty USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey when they were offered a trip to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Spring Training Camp in Clearwater, Florida, during a USO event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 6, 2020. Resilience of 111th ATKW relies on the taking care of both the Airmen and family members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th SFS deployer’s son surprised with belated birthday baseball event [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

