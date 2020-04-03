Raven’s Challenge 2020

Staff Sgt. David Ervin (left) examines an X-ray of an unmanned aircraft system with internal and external explosives as Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pando observes the device during Raven’s Challenge on March 4, 2020. Both of the 744th Ordnance Company (EOD) Soldiers were required to figure out how to render the device safe from a rooftop at Camp Blanding, Florida. Raven’s Challenge is an annual series of events that enhances the interoperability of explosive ordnance disposal personnel and public safety bomb squads from military and government agencies in a realistic, domestic, tactical environment.

