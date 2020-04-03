Staff Sgt. David Ervin (left) examines an X-ray of an unmanned aircraft system with internal and external explosives as Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pando observes the device during Raven’s Challenge on March 4, 2020. Both of the 744th Ordnance Company (EOD) Soldiers were required to figure out how to render the device safe from a rooftop at Camp Blanding, Florida. Raven’s Challenge is an annual series of events that enhances the interoperability of explosive ordnance disposal personnel and public safety bomb squads from military and government agencies in a realistic, domestic, tactical environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6129548
|VIRIN:
|200304-A-GA423-863
|Resolution:
|5004x4160
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raven’s Challenge 2020, by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army EOD Soldiers train with civilian counterparts at Raven’s Challenge
LEAVE A COMMENT