Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven’s Challenge 2020

    Raven’s Challenge 2020

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Duran 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. David Ervin (left) examines an X-ray of an unmanned aircraft system with internal and external explosives as Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pando observes the device during Raven’s Challenge on March 4, 2020. Both of the 744th Ordnance Company (EOD) Soldiers were required to figure out how to render the device safe from a rooftop at Camp Blanding, Florida. Raven’s Challenge is an annual series of events that enhances the interoperability of explosive ordnance disposal personnel and public safety bomb squads from military and government agencies in a realistic, domestic, tactical environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:20
    Photo ID: 6129548
    VIRIN: 200304-A-GA423-863
    Resolution: 5004x4160
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven’s Challenge 2020, by MSG Jeffrey Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army EOD Soldiers train with civilian counterparts at Raven’s Challenge

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Biological
    Radiological
    training
    explosive ordnance disposal
    744th Ordnance Company
    Raven's Challenge
    20th Chemical
    public safety bomb squads
    cool jobs
    Explosive (CBRNE) Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT