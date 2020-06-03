200206-N-VS214-1019 GAHANNA, Ohio (March 06, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Alexa Azbell counts push-ups for a future Sailor during a practice physical screening test as part of the Ohio Swarm. A Swarm event is a large-scale recruiting effort run by the nation’s top Navy recruiters to saturate a specified market with Navy outreach, information and recruiting assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:12 Photo ID: 6129543 VIRIN: 200306-N-VS214-1019 Resolution: 8043x5504 Size: 2.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Swarm, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.