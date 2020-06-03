Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Swarm

    Ohio Swarm

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    200206-N-VS214-1019 GAHANNA, Ohio (March 06, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Alexa Azbell counts push-ups for a future Sailor during a practice physical screening test as part of the Ohio Swarm. A Swarm event is a large-scale recruiting effort run by the nation's top Navy recruiters to saturate a specified market with Navy outreach, information and recruiting assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020
    Photo ID: 6129543
    VIRIN: 200306-N-VS214-1019
    Resolution: 8043x5504
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Swarm, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cnrc
    navy recruiting
    ohio swarm

