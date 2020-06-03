200206-N-VS214-1019 GAHANNA, Ohio (March 06, 2020) Operations Specialist 1st Class Alexa Azbell counts push-ups for a future Sailor during a practice physical screening test as part of the Ohio Swarm. A Swarm event is a large-scale recruiting effort run by the nation’s top Navy recruiters to saturate a specified market with Navy outreach, information and recruiting assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6129543
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-VS214-1019
|Resolution:
|8043x5504
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio Swarm, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
