Establishment of CLR-27 NCO Association

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian W. Mullery, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 27, signs the mission statement for the newly-formed Non-Commissioned Officer Association on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 6, 2020. The primary mission of the NCOA is to promote a higher standard of NCO within Combat Logistics Regiment 27 and citizens transitioning out of the Marine Corps.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

