    Establishment of CLR-27 NCO Association [Image 2 of 6]

    Establishment of CLR-27 NCO Association

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian W. Mullery, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 27, signs the mission statement for the newly-formed Non-Commissioned Officer Association on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 6, 2020. The primary mission of the NCOA is to promote a higher standard of NCO within Combat Logistics Regiment 27 and citizens transitioning out of the Marine Corps.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6129533
    VIRIN: 200305-M-ZV140-1195
    Resolution: 7013x3944
    Size: 17.77 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Establishment of CLR-27 NCO Association [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Rachel Young-Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marine corps
    marines
    NCO Association
    camp lejuene
    MCI East

