    Deployers return to Lakenheath [Image 3 of 6]

    Deployers return to Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Friends and family welcome Airmen assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron home from deployment at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2020. Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing returned from a deployment supporting U.S. Air Force Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 03:41
    Photo ID: 6128718
    VIRIN: 200305-F-ZB805-0157
    Resolution: 6321x4525
    Size: 15.05 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployers return to Lakenheath [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    England
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    494th Fighter Squadron
    RAF Laknehheath

