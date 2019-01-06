Class of 2021 Cadet Miriam Smith helps in inspecting ropeway systems at Timberline.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 15:49
|Photo ID:
|6127786
|VIRIN:
|190601-A-A3342-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forest Service AIAD [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building future leaders via Forest Service experience
LEAVE A COMMENT