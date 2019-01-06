Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Forest Service AIAD [Image 2 of 3]

    Forest Service AIAD

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2019

    Photo by Brandon OConnor 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Class of 2021 Cadet Miriam Smith helps in inspecting ropeway systems at Timberline.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2019
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:49
    Photo ID: 6127786
    VIRIN: 190601-A-A3342-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service AIAD [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forest service AIAD
    Forest Service AIAD
    Forest Service AIAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building future leaders via Forest Service experience

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT