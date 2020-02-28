2d Medical Battalion Commissioning Ceremony

U.S. Navy Sailor Ensign Veronica Morris, 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participates in an officer commissioning ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 28, 2020. In the ceremony, Morris commissioned from Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class to Ensign of United States Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

Date Taken: 02.28.2020
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US