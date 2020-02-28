Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Medical Battalion Commissioning Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    2d Medical Battalion Commissioning Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailor Ensign Veronica Morris, 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participates in an officer commissioning ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 28, 2020. In the ceremony, Morris commissioned from Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class to Ensign of United States Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:51
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
