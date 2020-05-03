Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MarDiv Morning Colors [Image 3 of 3]

    1st MarDiv Morning Colors

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Ana Madrigal 

    1st Marine Division

    The 1st Marine Division Blue Diamond is displayed during a morning colors and award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 5, 2020. The ceremony was held to honor the national ensign as well as to recognize the excellence of Marines and Sailors within the Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ana S. Madrigal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:51
    Photo ID: 6127699
    VIRIN: 200305-M-ST406-1095
    Resolution: 6424x4363
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MarDiv Morning Colors [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ana Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Award Ceremony
    Morning Colors
    1st Marine Division
    1st MARDIV
    Morning Colors Ceremony
    COMMSTRAT
    Communicatoin Strategy and Operations

    • LEAVE A COMMENT