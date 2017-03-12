(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medic? No, mechanic! [Image 3 of 3]

    Medic? No, mechanic!

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Cpl. Skyler Brownfield, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Group 3, removes a fuel tank from a Humvee at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2017. The battalion made repairs to the vehicles in preparation for future deployment to exercises. Brownfield is a Denver, Colorado native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)

