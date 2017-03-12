Cpl. Skyler Brownfield, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Medical Battalion, Combat Logistics Group 3, removes a fuel tank from a Humvee at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2017. The battalion made repairs to the vehicles in preparation for future deployment to exercises. Brownfield is a Denver, Colorado native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)
Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 03:48
Photo ID:
|3999846
VIRIN:
|171203-M-ZL682-0163
Resolution:
|5760x3840
Size:
|2 MB
Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medic? No, mechanic! [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
