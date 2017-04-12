Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Army Jumpmaster Staff Sgt. Nikita Revilloza with the 112th Signal Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne) loading on to a C-27J Spartan Aircraft during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 4, 2017 at MacKall Army Airfield, North Carolina. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse L. Artis Jr./Released)

