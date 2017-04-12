(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Pinckney Arrives in Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Pinckney Arrives in Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Craig Rodarte 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    171204-N-YR245-038
    PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 4, 2017) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney render honors to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as Pinckney pulls into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a port visit. Pinckney is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pinckney Arrives in Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Craig Rodarte, identified by DVIDS

    USS Pinckney Arrives in Hawaii

