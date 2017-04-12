USS Pinckney Arrives in Pearl Harbor

171204-N-YR245-038

PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 4, 2017) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney render honors to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as Pinckney pulls into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a port visit. Pinckney is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte/Released)

Date Taken: 12.04.2017