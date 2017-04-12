PX/XO Academy training and PT on the obstacle course of Caserma Del Din Vicenza December 04 2017

A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducts the wall obstacle during the PL/XO Academy training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 4, 2017.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility within 18 hours.
(U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
