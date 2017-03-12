(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft, assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, participate in an elephant walk during Exercise VIGILANT ACE 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2017. The exercise gives aircrews and air support operations personnel from various airframes, military services and our Republic of Korea partners an opportunity to integrate and practice combat operations against realistic air and ground threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 03:07
    Photo ID: 3995253
    VIRIN: 171203-F-FV476-045
    Resolution: 3354x2396
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Vigilant Ace 18, by SSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    A-10
    Exercise
    Elephant Walk
    VA18

