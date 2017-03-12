U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Eugene West, a laundry and clothing repair specialist with the 275th Quartermaster Company out of Fort Pickett, Va., dons his protective mask in preparation to fire an M2 .50 caliber machine gun during range qualifications for Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 3, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 01:33 Photo ID: 3995142 VIRIN: 171203-A-VC502-778 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.79 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Eric Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.