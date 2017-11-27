(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Infrastructure Assessment team completes school assessment mission with 1,131 schools

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Rob Bolduc, right, IA team leader from the Louisville District, and Ed Davis, IA mission data manager from the Charleston District, begin their infrastructure assessment with the faculty at Escuela Nemesio R. Canales in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, Nov. 27, 2017.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 10:52
    Photo ID: 3992654
    VIRIN: 171127-A-CQ961-584
    Resolution: 1469x1080
    Size: 763.65 KB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Infrastructure Assessment team completes school assessment mission with 1,131 schools, by SSG Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school
    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Hurricane Maria
    Infrastructure Assessment

