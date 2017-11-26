(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Debris removal picking up in Ponce area

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    11.26.2017

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    A truck approaches the tower at the El Tuque Quarry temporary debris reduction site, Nov. 26, 2017. At the tower, USACE employees and contractors will record the amount of debris the truck contains.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2017
    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    debris
    Ponce
    Hurricane Maria

