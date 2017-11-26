A truck approaches the tower at the El Tuque Quarry temporary debris reduction site, Nov. 26, 2017. At the tower, USACE employees and contractors will record the amount of debris the truck contains.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 10:37
|Photo ID:
|3992646
|VIRIN:
|171126-A-CZ991-001
|Resolution:
|2706x2048
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Debris removal picking up in Ponce area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT