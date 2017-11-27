(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready to Win [Image 1 of 2]

    Ready to Win

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command   

    171127-N-RH019-0004 NORFOLK Nov. 27, 2017) - Rear Adm. Matthew Zirkle, assigned to the Office of the Chief of Navy Reserve, briefs sailors assigned to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, on the ready to Win (R2W) action plan, on board Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Nov. 27, 2017. R2W, designed around the Navy Reserve's guiding principles of warfighting, innovation and teamwork, was put in place to help preserve strategic depth and deliver relevant operational capability to rapidly increase the agility and lethality of the Navy's total force. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Rinner)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 11:41
    Photo ID: 3990022
    VIRIN: 171127-N-RH019-0004
    Resolution: 3270x2180
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Win [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready to Win
    ready to Win

    TAGS

    CNRFC
    RH019
    R2W
    Matthew Zirkle
    Rear Admiral Zirkle
    Ready to Win

