171127-N-RH019-0004 NORFOLK Nov. 27, 2017) - Rear Adm. Matthew Zirkle, assigned to the Office of the Chief of Navy Reserve, briefs sailors assigned to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, on the ready to Win (R2W) action plan, on board Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Nov. 27, 2017. R2W, designed around the Navy Reserve's guiding principles of warfighting, innovation and teamwork, was put in place to help preserve strategic depth and deliver relevant operational capability to rapidly increase the agility and lethality of the Navy's total force. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 11:41 Photo ID: 3990022 VIRIN: 171127-N-RH019-0004 Resolution: 3270x2180 Size: 1.96 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready to Win [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.