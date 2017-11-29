Dr. James Hearn, with wife Lauren is presented the the Bronze de Fluery Medal by Northwestern Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon. Dr. Hearn retires after more then 30 years of federal service including the last 8 years with the Northwestern Division.
Dr. James Hearn presented Bronze de Fleury Medal; retires after more than 30 years of Federal service
