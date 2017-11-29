(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hearn retires after more then 30 years of federal service

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Dr. James Hearn, with wife Lauren is presented the the Bronze de Fluery Medal by Northwestern Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon. Dr. Hearn retires after more then 30 years of federal service including the last 8 years with the Northwestern Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hearn retires after more then 30 years of federal service, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dr. James Hearn presented Bronze de Fleury Medal; retires after more than 30 years of Federal service

    Bronze de Fleury

