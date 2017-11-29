(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RCAF at Gowen Field [Image 2 of 9]

    RCAF at Gowen Field

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mercedee Schwartz 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Royal Canadian Air Force from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta, park a CF-188 Hornet in a hangar at Gowen Field to fix the landing gear on the aircraft Nov. 29, 2017 in Boise, Idaho. The RCAF blew a tire on the CF-188 while landing on the runway at Gowen Field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Mercedee Schwartz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 17:07
    Photo ID: 3987916
    VIRIN: 171129-Z-YH478-0045
    Resolution: 5613x4009
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCAF at Gowen Field [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Mercedee Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIr National Guard
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Royal Canadian Forces
    CF-188. F-18

