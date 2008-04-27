(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Endurance racing legend recalls time at Fort Lee

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2008

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Harris "Hurley" Haywood, a highly decorated endurance race driver, is one of several celebrities who have been stationed at Fort Lee. He spent roughly three months here after returning from Vietam in 1971. He went on to win five 24 Hours at Daytona races.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Endurance racing legend recalls time at Fort Lee [Image 1 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

