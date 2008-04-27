Harris "Hurley" Haywood, a highly decorated endurance race driver, is one of several celebrities who have been stationed at Fort Lee. He spent roughly three months here after returning from Vietam in 1971. He went on to win five 24 Hours at Daytona races.
Endurance racing legend recalls time at Fort Lee
