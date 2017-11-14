(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion [Image 2 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2017

    Photo by David Grim 

    Air Force Space Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten (left), commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas James (right) unfurl James' one-star flag at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2017. Hyten presided over James' promotion to brigadier general. James serves as deputy commander of Joint Functional Component Command for Space, which is a component of USSTRATCOM responsible for executing continuous, integrated space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Grim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:38
    Photo ID: 3987584
    VIRIN: 171114-F-WA228-1268
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion [Image 1 of 6], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion
    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion
    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion
    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion
    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion
    Brig. Gen. Thomas James Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Deputy Commander
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Air Force Space Command
    Gen John Hyten
    Brig Gen Thomas James
    JFCC
    Joint Functional Component Command for Space
    Army Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT