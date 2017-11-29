NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Capt. Richard McCormack, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, receives the Torah from a Kamara family member during a Torah presentation ceremony inside the ship's forecastle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor D. Loessin)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 12:42
|Photo ID:
|3987355
|VIRIN:
|171129-N-YW238-0065
|Resolution:
|5472x2920
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Ship [Image 1 of 3], by SA Connor Loessin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Gerald R. Ford Receives First Torah
