    Around the Ship [Image 1 of 3]

    Around the Ship

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Connor Loessin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Capt. Richard McCormack, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, receives the Torah from a Kamara family member during a Torah presentation ceremony inside the ship's forecastle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor D. Loessin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 12:42
    Photo ID: 3987355
    VIRIN: 171129-N-YW238-0065
    Resolution: 5472x2920
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    USS Gerald R. Ford Receives First Torah

