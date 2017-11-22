(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 3]

    Thanksgiving

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Photo by Daniel Torok 

    U.S. Army

    As we gather around our tables this Thanksgiving, we are thankful for the 187,000 Soldiers serving in more than 140 countries around the world.

    U.S. Army graphic by Daniel Torok

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 12:49
    Photo ID: 3987324
    VIRIN: 171122-A-PY698-001
    Resolution: 4200x3600
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 3], by Daniel Torok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thanksgiving
    D-Day
    Chief of Staff's Reading List

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Thanksgiving
    Global
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Army
    War

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT