Staff Sgt. Stephannie Richards (left) of New Milford and Cpl. Owen W. Omari-Reitenauer, of Reading graduated the Army’s seven-week Basic Court Reporter course (held at the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, Charlottsville, Va.) in September. They are the first 28th Infantry Division soldiers to certify as court reporters.
Two paralegals first to certify as 28 ID court reporters
