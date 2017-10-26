(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Two paralegals first to certify as 28 ID court reporters

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Stephannie Richards (left) of New Milford and Cpl. Owen W. Omari-Reitenauer, of Reading graduated the Army’s seven-week Basic Court Reporter course (held at the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, Charlottsville, Va.) in September. They are the first 28th Infantry Division soldiers to certify as court reporters.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 08:23
    Photo ID: 3987078
    VIRIN: 171026-A-ZI573-987
    Resolution: 1494x1104
    Size: 555.13 KB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two paralegals first to certify as 28 ID court reporters, by SSG Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    paralegal
    National Guard
    28th Infantry
    court reporter
    legal NCO

