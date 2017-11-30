(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    pecial Tactics airmen survey airfields to gain an operational advantage

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Ellis 

    NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan

    A Special Tactics airman from the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command tests the feasibility of an airfield runway for a range of Afghan and coalition aircraft in Faryab province, Nov. 29, 2017. ​The Special Tactics airmen ensure access to traditional airfields and field landing strips to increase the operational reach of coalition and Afghan aircraft for reconnaissance, troop delivery, and strategic air support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Doug Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 04:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, pecial Tactics airmen survey airfields to gain an operational advantage [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan
    Resolute Support
    AFSOC Special Tactics

