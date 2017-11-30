A Special Tactics airman from the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command tests the feasibility of an airfield runway for a range of Afghan and coalition aircraft in Faryab province, Nov. 29, 2017. The Special Tactics airmen ensure access to traditional airfields and field landing strips to increase the operational reach of coalition and Afghan aircraft for reconnaissance, troop delivery, and strategic air support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Doug Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 04:59
|Photo ID:
|3986796
|VIRIN:
|171130-F-MY676-0208
|Resolution:
|778x496
|Size:
|161.3 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, pecial Tactics airmen survey airfields to gain an operational advantage [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Tactics airmen survey airfields to gain an operational advantage
LEAVE A COMMENT