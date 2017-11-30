A Special Tactics airman from the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command tests the feasibility of an airfield runway for a range of Afghan and coalition aircraft in Faryab province, Nov. 29, 2017. ​The Special Tactics airmen ensure access to traditional airfields and field landing strips to increase the operational reach of coalition and Afghan aircraft for reconnaissance, troop delivery, and strategic air support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Doug Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 04:59 Photo ID: 3986796 VIRIN: 171130-F-MY676-0208 Resolution: 778x496 Size: 161.3 KB Location: AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, pecial Tactics airmen survey airfields to gain an operational advantage [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.