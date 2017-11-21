Static display vehicles during the opening of the new U.S. Army's pre-positioned stock, in Zutendaal, Belgium, Nov.21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 05:54 Photo ID: 3983911 VIRIN: 171121-A-RX599-0120 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 15.7 MB Location: ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army pre-positioned Stoks site opens [Image 1 of 10], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.