    Army pre-positioned Stoks site opens [Image 1 of 10]

    Army pre-positioned Stoks site opens

    ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BELGIUM

    11.21.2017

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Static display vehicles during the opening of the new U.S. Army's pre-positioned stock, in Zutendaal, Belgium, Nov.21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 05:54
    Photo ID: 3983911
    VIRIN: 171121-A-RX599-0120
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army pre-positioned Stoks site opens [Image 1 of 10], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Grand Opening
    Europe
    Belgium
    Ribbon cutting
    Limburg
    Flanders
    Zutendaal

