    The tale of the long-distance hiker [Image 1 of 6]

    The tale of the long-distance hiker

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marine Corps Police officers escort Mr. Meredith J. Eberhart, an 80 year old retired optometrist and Coast Guard veteran, as he walks through Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif. Nov. 15. The long distance, Triple Crown, hiker and author is using the hike along Route 66 from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California to raise awareness of issues veterans face.

    The tale of the long-distance hiker

