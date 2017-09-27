Sitting Volleyball at Invictus Games 2017

Athletes compete in Sitting Volleyball at the Mattamy Athletics Center during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on September 27, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

