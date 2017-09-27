U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit Resolute Support Headquarters

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently visiting Afghanistan together with the US Secretary of Defense, James Mattis.



During the trip, the Secretary General and Secretary Mattis will meet with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, as well as other high level officials. Discussions will focus on the NATO-Afghanistan partnership, including the ongoing NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in support of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.



They will also address Resolute Support troops, and meet with members of Afghan civil society.

