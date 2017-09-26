Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Marshal Leo Davies, Chief of Air Force, discusses challenges in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region at a panel during the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2017. This event marks the largest number of air chiefs gathering from across the Indo-Asia-Pacific for dialogue and is intended to increase cooperation with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 20:00
|Photo ID:
|3811707
|VIRIN:
|170926-F-QA288-0091
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Kamaile Casillas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
