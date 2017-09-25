For the first time in the history of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, two Military Language Instructors received the Army Instructor Badge, which puts them on par with their peers and enables them to better compete for promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Amber K. Whittington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 19:34 Photo ID: 3811683 VIRIN: 170925-A-LA916-028 Resolution: 4655x3107 Size: 2.57 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLIFLC Army Instructor Badge [Image 1 of 3], by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.