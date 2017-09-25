DLIFLC Army Instructor Badge

For the first time in the history of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, two Military Language Instructors received the Army Instructor Badge, which puts them on par with their peers and enables them to better compete for promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Amber K. Whittington)
