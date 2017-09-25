(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Army Instructor Badge [Image 3 of 3]

    DLIFLC Army Instructor Badge

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    For the first time in the history of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, two Military Language Instructors received the Army Instructor Badge, which puts them on par with their peers and enables them to better compete for promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Amber K. Whittington)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 19:34
    Photo ID: 3811683
    VIRIN: 170925-A-LA916-028
    Resolution: 4655x3107
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US 
    This work, DLIFLC Army Instructor Badge [Image 1 of 3], by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    US Army
    DLIFLC

