Tracy Stage, airport director, and Chief Mark Giuliano, Eglin fire chief, unveil the metal placard that displays the joint nature of the new fire station at the grand opening ceremony Sept. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The $4.3 million state of the art fire station is owned by Okaloosa County, but manned by Eglin fire personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 10:48 Photo ID: 3810041 VIRIN: 170920-F-oc707-0511 Resolution: 3000x2099 Size: 4.56 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New flightline fire station opens [Image 1 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.