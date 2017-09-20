(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New flightline fire station opens [Image 1 of 7]

    New flightline fire station opens

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Tracy Stage, airport director, and Chief Mark Giuliano, Eglin fire chief, unveil the metal placard that displays the joint nature of the new fire station at the grand opening ceremony Sept. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The $4.3 million state of the art fire station is owned by Okaloosa County, but manned by Eglin fire personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New flightline fire station opens [Image 1 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

