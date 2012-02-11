Catherine Lowrey, Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435 Deputy Director, Public Affairs snaps a self-portrait during a photo mission, Camp Phoenix, Afghanistan, 2013.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2012
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3809594
|VIRIN:
|121102-A-UY332-489
|Resolution:
|636x960
|Size:
|51.55 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PHOENIX, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diversity Brings Strength to the Fight [Image 1 of 4], by Catherine Lowrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Diversity Brings Strength to the Fight
LEAVE A COMMENT