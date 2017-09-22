Airman 1st Class Santiago Pinzon,9th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician poses for a photo Sept. 22, 2017, at Beale Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 18:40
|Photo ID:
|3806905
|VIRIN:
|170922-F-ZH169-0017
|Resolution:
|3405x2406
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, “...You never know until it happens...”, by A1C Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Santiago Pinzon
LEAVE A COMMENT