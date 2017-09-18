(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alpha and Papa Swim Qualification [Image 2 of 18]

    Alpha and Papa Swim Qualification

    MCRD PI, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Alpha Co., First Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, participate in the 25 meter pack swim portion of a basic swim qualification at the indoor pool on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, Sept. 18, 2017. The purpose of the swim qualification was to teach the Alpha and Papa Company Recruits basic water survival techniques and increase their confidence in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 21:26
    Photo ID: 3803465
    VIRIN: 170918-M-UR592-387
    Resolution: 3695x2463
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: MCRD PI, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha and Papa Swim Qualification [Image 1 of 18], by LCpl Colby Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pool
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Combat Instructor of Water Survival
    Combat Camera
    Swim Qualification
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    1st Recruit Training Battalion
    4th Recruit Training Battalion
    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits

