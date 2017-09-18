Alpha and Papa Swim Qualification

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Alpha Co., First Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, participate in the 25 meter pack swim portion of a basic swim qualification at the indoor pool on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, Sept. 18, 2017. The purpose of the swim qualification was to teach the Alpha and Papa Company Recruits basic water survival techniques and increase their confidence in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

