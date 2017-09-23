(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs man from Chinese research vessel near Nome, Alaska [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs man from Chinese research vessel near Nome, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A smallboat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley medevacs a man suffering a broken arm from the Chinese research vessel Xue Long, 15 nautical miles from Nome, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2017. The smallboat crew embarked the man and transferred him to the Alex Haley for further transfer to Nome, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

