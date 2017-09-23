A smallboat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley medevacs a man suffering a broken arm from the Chinese research vessel Xue Long, 15 nautical miles from Nome, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2017. The smallboat crew embarked the man and transferred him to the Alex Haley for further transfer to Nome, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 09.23.2017 23:07 Photo ID: 3802409 VIRIN: 170923-G-KZ985-351 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.19 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from Chinese research vessel near Nome, Alaska [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.