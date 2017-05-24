A U.S. Marine watches as the USS Kearsarge sails into New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships as part of Fleet Week New York, May 24, 2017. The Parade of Ships marks the beginning of the 29th Annual Fleet Week New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabby Petticrew)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 23:08
|Photo ID:
|3418689
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-IQ883-004
|Resolution:
|5299x3533
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York: Parade of Ships [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Gabrielle Petticrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
