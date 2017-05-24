Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune partnered with members of II Medical Battalion and the Black Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 for a combined trauma/en route care training exercise May 24, 2017. Combined casualty evacuation training encompassing emergency medical teams, en route care teams and flight crews is an essential part of sustaining a ready medical force. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Michael Cole/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3417976
|VIRIN:
|170524-N-JI355-001
|Resolution:
|5116x3655
|Size:
|14.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Conducts Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 1 of 2], by Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
