Naval Hospital Conducts Casualty Evacuation Training

Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune partnered with members of II Medical Battalion and the Black Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 for a combined trauma/en route care training exercise May 24, 2017. Combined casualty evacuation training encompassing emergency medical teams, en route care teams and flight crews is an essential part of sustaining a ready medical force. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Michael Cole/Released)

