    Naval Hospital Conducts Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Conducts Casualty Evacuation Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Michael Cole 

    Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune

    Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune partnered with members of II Medical Battalion and the Black Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 for a combined trauma/en route care training exercise May 24, 2017. Combined casualty evacuation training encompassing emergency medical teams, en route care teams and flight crews is an essential part of sustaining a ready medical force. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Michael Cole/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Conducts Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 1 of 2], by Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune

