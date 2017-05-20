Army Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, the North Carolina National Guard's Assistant Adjutant General for Sustainment, stands with the overall youth-team winners at the NCNG’s 5th Annual Minuteman Muster 5K and 8K races in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 20, 2017. The race took place on Armed Forces Day. It provided an opportunity for the community to interact with local Guardsmen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ron Lee, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 16:07
|Photo ID:
|3417913
|VIRIN:
|170520-Z-IF359-0170
|Resolution:
|3872x2592
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NCNG Host TMM on Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 5], by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NCNG Host TMM on Armed Forces Day
LEAVE A COMMENT