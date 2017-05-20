Army Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, the North Carolina National Guard's Assistant Adjutant General for Sustainment, stands with the overall youth-team winners at the NCNG’s 5th Annual Minuteman Muster 5K and 8K races in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 20, 2017. The race took place on Armed Forces Day. It provided an opportunity for the community to interact with local Guardsmen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ron Lee, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:07 Photo ID: 3417913 VIRIN: 170520-Z-IF359-0170 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 2.35 MB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCNG Host TMM on Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 5], by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.