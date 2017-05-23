(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northwest Holds 2017 Veterans and Wonded Warrior Hiring Summit [Image 3 of 7]

    Northwest Holds 2017 Veterans and Wonded Warrior Hiring Summit

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170523-N-LQ926-272 SEATTLE, Wash. (May 23, 2017) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Joe Paterniti, Navy non-medical care manger, Navy Wounded Warrior-Safe Harbor, speaks during a “Wounded Warrior and Veterans Perspective,” panel at the 2017 Veteran and Wounded Warrior Hiring Summit held at the Double Tree Hotel in Seattle. The two-day summit is being held in the Pacific Northwest for the first time and is designed to educate Washington area employers of the various benefits of hiring and retaining veterans in their workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:33
    Photo ID: 3417676
    VIRIN: 170523-N-LQ926-272
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1005.93 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Holds 2017 Veterans and Wonded Warrior Hiring Summit [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Alex Van’tLeven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NPASE
    NAVSEA
    CNRNW
    LQ926
    "2017 Veterans and Wonded Warrior Hiring Summit

