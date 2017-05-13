KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Master Sgt. Pierre Brudnicki, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Brenda Vejar input material into the Command Post of the Future computer system Saturday, May 13, 2017 during the 7th Mission Support Command's Command Post Exercise at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern. (Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:13
|Photo ID:
|3416842
|VIRIN:
|170513-A-RO653-002
|Resolution:
|2176x3264
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, 7th MSC staff adapts and learns through friction [Image 1 of 3], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
“In it to win it”: 7th MSC staff adapts and learns through friction
