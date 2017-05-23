(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd MAW Commanding General Visits BAAMREX [Image 2 of 7]

    2nd MAW Commanding General Visits BAAMREX

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Koby Saunders 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    Sgt. Amanda Erixon gives an intelligence update to Marines and Sailors participating in Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, May 23, 2017. BAAMREX, held at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic facilities, is an exercise designed for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing command staff to rehearse and execute Tactical Air Command Center operations in a simulated combat environment. Specifically, BAAMREX is an opportunity for Marines of 2nd MAW, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Division, and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and other units to rehearse key events of Bold Alligator 17. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW Commanding General Visits BAAMREX [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

