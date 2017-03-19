(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers walk the walk during unique Strong Bonds event [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers walk the walk during unique Strong Bonds event

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Service members from the Arizona National Guard participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range during a unique Strong Bonds event. Events such as these have contributed to the success that the Arizona National Guard’s Chaplains Corps have experienced in connecting with Arizona Guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Wesley Parrell)

