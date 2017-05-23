(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CROSSTELL air defense exercise [Image 4 of 12]

    CROSSTELL air defense exercise

    ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    A New Jersey Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 177th Fighter Wing takes off for a flight during a three-day Aeropsace Control Alert CrossTell live-fly training exercise at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., May 23, 2017. Representatives from the Air National Guard fighter wings, Civil Air Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard rotary-wing air intercept units will conduct daily sorties from May 23-25 to hone their skills with tactical-level air-intercept procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:16
    Photo ID: 3413942
    VIRIN: 170523-Z-NI803-424
    Resolution: 4080x2674
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CROSSTELL air defense exercise [Image 1 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise
    CROSSTELL air defense exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Defense
    Fighting Falcon
    Viper
    NORAD
    F-16D
    ACA
    TFR
    CONR
    CrossTell
    Aersopace Controll Alert

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT