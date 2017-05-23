A New Jersey Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 177th Fighter Wing takes off for a flight during a three-day Aeropsace Control Alert CrossTell live-fly training exercise at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., May 23, 2017. Representatives from the Air National Guard fighter wings, Civil Air Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard rotary-wing air intercept units will conduct daily sorties from May 23-25 to hone their skills with tactical-level air-intercept procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 14:16
|Photo ID:
|3413942
|VIRIN:
|170523-Z-NI803-424
|Resolution:
|4080x2674
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CROSSTELL air defense exercise [Image 1 of 12], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
