    President Trump Arrives in Israel [Image 2 of 3]

    President Trump Arrives in Israel

    LOD, ISRAEL

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Avida Landau 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    President of the United States Donald J. Trump arrives at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, May 22, 2017, for his first visit to Israel and his first trip abroad since taking office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Arrives in Israel [Image 1 of 3], by Avida Landau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

