    All American Week [Image 7 of 11]

    All American Week

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Engblom 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    A Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division grasps the rope during a tug-of-war competition as part of All American Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combatives, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers competition for bragging rights and a shot at "Best Battalion." All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This years All American theme is "Celebrating a Century of Service." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka Engblom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 15:25
    Photo ID: 3409872
    VIRIN: 170522-F-AX764-0742
    Resolution: 3624x2560
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Ericka Engblom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne
    Battalion Run
    All American Week
    Celebrating a Century of Service"
    " AAW100

