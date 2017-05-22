A Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division grasps the rope during a tug-of-war competition as part of All American Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combatives, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers competition for bragging rights and a shot at "Best Battalion." All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This years All American theme is "Celebrating a Century of Service." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka Engblom)

