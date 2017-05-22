All American Week 2017 Division Run

U.S. Army Spc. Alec Hortzclaw and Spc. George Matland, Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fires a M1119 Howitzer at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017.



The Division Run is the opening event of All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of the All American Division. The Theme for all American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka Engblom)

