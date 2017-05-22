(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All American Week 2017 Division Run [Image 1 of 3]

    All American Week 2017 Division Run

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Alec Hortzclaw and Spc. George Matland, Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fires a M1119 Howitzer at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017.

    The Division Run is the opening event of All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of the All American Division. The Theme for all American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka Engblom)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 2017 Division Run [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne
    Battalion Run
    "All American Week
    Celebrating a Century of Service
    All American 100"

