    Police Memorial Ceremony 2017 [Image 2 of 8]

    Police Memorial Ceremony 2017

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officers and Security Forces Airmen salute during the posting of the colors at the Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony May 18 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The ceremony was to honor fallen police officers from the previous year by reading their names aloud. Security forces Airmen from Eglin and Hurlburt Field attended and participated in the event. The ceremony is one of many events taking place during National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:32
    Photo ID: 3409137
    VIRIN: 170518-F-oc707-206
    Resolution: 3000x1860
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Memorial Ceremony 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

