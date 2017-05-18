Police Memorial Ceremony 2017

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officers and Security Forces Airmen salute during the posting of the colors at the Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony May 18 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The ceremony was to honor fallen police officers from the previous year by reading their names aloud. Security forces Airmen from Eglin and Hurlburt Field attended and participated in the event. The ceremony is one of many events taking place during National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

